Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$22.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. Laurentian cut shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$20.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.14.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMP.UN

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$19.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.84. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$19.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

(Get Free Report)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.