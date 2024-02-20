Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.34 and last traded at $22.33. Approximately 41,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 113,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KE. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $548.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 60.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 68.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

