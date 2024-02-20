Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Boosted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI remained flat at $17.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 495,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,142,517. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

