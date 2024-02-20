Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Kinetik has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kinetik to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 148.5%.

Kinetik Price Performance

KNTK opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42. Kinetik has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 31,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,458,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,938,970. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,428,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 1,445.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 329,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,566,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

