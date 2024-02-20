KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $625.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLAC traded down $13.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $648.19. 606,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,361. KLA has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $677.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $594.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.11. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in KLA by 6.7% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

