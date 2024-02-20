KRYZA Exchange 24 Hour Volume Reaches $24.49 (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. KRYZA Exchange has a market capitalization of $66.37 million and approximately $24.49 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KRYZA Exchange has traded down 40% against the US dollar. One KRYZA Exchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

KRYZA Exchange Profile

KRYZA Exchange’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. The official website for KRYZA Exchange is www.kryza.io. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken.

KRYZA Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.00840073 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KRYZA Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KRYZA Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

