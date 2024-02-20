L7 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.29 Million (LSD)

L7 (LSD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. L7 has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One L7 token can now be bought for $9.30 or 0.00018059 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, L7 has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

L7 Profile

L7 launched on July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. The official website for L7 is www.l7dex.finance. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global.

L7 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 9.37799327 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,246,198.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire L7 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy L7 using one of the exchanges listed above.

