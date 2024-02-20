Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 364,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $31,539,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

LAMR opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average of $95.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.50. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 123.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

