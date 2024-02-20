Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 313,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,993,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $194.21 on Thursday. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

