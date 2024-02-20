Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $8.62.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
