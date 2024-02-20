Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BWG opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.94. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $8.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. UBS Group AG grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at $176,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

