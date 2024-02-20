Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.60

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 142104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 10,833.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 133.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

