Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Lendlease Group

In other Lendlease Group news, insider Anthony (Tony) Lombardo 384,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.