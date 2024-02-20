Lendlease Group (LLC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on March 12th

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.16.
In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Lombardo 384,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.
