LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $608.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $126.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.52. LGI Homes has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $141.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com cut LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $196,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,342.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

