Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is Cowen Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cowen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 588.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cowen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cowen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.0 %

LBRDK traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $60.97. 797,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,500. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $83.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Broadband

About Liberty Broadband

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.