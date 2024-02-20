Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,168 shares during the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,938,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,996,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 384.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.06. 430,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,800. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $95.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

