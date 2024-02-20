Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.72. Approximately 227,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,505,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Liberty Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,141,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,293,000 after buying an additional 80,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,328,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,413,000 after purchasing an additional 728,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,196,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after buying an additional 352,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,406,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,288,000 after buying an additional 985,940 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

