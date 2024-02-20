Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Trading Up 4.4%

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 538,289 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,587,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after buying an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.