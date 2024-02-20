Liberty Latin America (LILA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd.

LILA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.76. 199,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,482. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 127,768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $981,000. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

