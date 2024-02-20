Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $26.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NYSE:LNC opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In other news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 43.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

