Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $433.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $434.60.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

NYSE:LIN opened at $431.63 on Tuesday. Linde has a 52 week low of $319.23 and a 52 week high of $434.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $23,044,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Linde by 13.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Linde by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

