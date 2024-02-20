Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Lindsay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.50.

Lindsay Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LNN opened at $123.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.37. Lindsay has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $158.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lindsay will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lindsay by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lindsay by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lindsay by 195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

