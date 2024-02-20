Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Holdings Lessened by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,750 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $24,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.85. 23,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.70 and its 200-day moving average is $289.08.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.40.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

