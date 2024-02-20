LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.30. LiveRamp has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $42.66.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

