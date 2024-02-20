LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.04 on Friday. LKQ has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.27.

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,245,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,478,000 after purchasing an additional 382,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,373,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,303,694,000 after purchasing an additional 387,486 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,251,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,690,000 after purchasing an additional 626,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,059,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $644,459,000 after purchasing an additional 464,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,330,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,447,000 after purchasing an additional 540,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

