LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
SCD stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $14.46.
Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LMP Capital and Income Fund
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.