LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

SCD stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $14.46.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.