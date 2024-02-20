Longbow Finance SA Cuts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Longbow Finance SA reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HD traded up $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $363.91. 3,404,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,375. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $368.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

