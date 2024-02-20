Longbow Finance SA Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Longbow Finance SA grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,889 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.3% of Longbow Finance SA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.20. The stock had a trading volume of 568,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.34 and its 200 day moving average is $377.90. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $283.60 and a one year high of $448.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,195 shares of company stock valued at $7,636,550. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.