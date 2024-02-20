Longbow Finance SA Has $10.98 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Longbow Finance SA decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.3% of Longbow Finance SA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 147,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after acquiring an additional 354,506 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after buying an additional 91,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.60.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,633. The company has a market capitalization of $211.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $410.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.04. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $322.13 and a 1-year high of $439.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.