Longbow Finance SA Has $14.65 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Longbow Finance SA trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 1.8% of Longbow Finance SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HUM traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.27. 689,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $420.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.69 and a 12-month high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

