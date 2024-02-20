Longbow Finance SA Lowers Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Longbow Finance SA lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,889 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 2.0% of Longbow Finance SA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $16,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.28. 13,108,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,802,419. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

