Longbow Finance SA Makes New $4.11 Million Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Graco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Graco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Graco by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Gargano sold 1,395 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $501,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $1,450,183. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Up 0.1 %

Graco Increases Dividend

NYSE GGG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

