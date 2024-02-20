Longbow Finance SA Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Longbow Finance SA reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,699. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $140.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.21 and its 200 day moving average is $103.36.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

