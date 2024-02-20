Longbow Finance SA Sells 220 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Longbow Finance SA reduced its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $91.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,125. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

