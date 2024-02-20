Longbow Finance SA Trims Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Longbow Finance SA lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.95. 906,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,561. The company has a market cap of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $251.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.04 and a 200 day moving average of $225.61.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

