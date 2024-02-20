Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the building manufacturing company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.83. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after buying an additional 712,671 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,576,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,881,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 191.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.