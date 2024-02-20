Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the building manufacturing company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific has raised its dividend by an average of 18.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 880 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

