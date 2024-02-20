LPL Financial LLC Acquires 150,564 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.37% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $1,220,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.09. 429,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,936. The firm has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $338.68.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

