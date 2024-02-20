LPL Financial LLC Acquires 272,766 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,270,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,766 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.57% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $402,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,197,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.12. 3,529,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,744,443. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

