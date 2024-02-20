LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,295,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.98% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $466,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

JPST stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.38. 1,757,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,840,262. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

