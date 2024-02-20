LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,137 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $532,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.01. The stock had a trading volume of 534,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,774. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $114.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

