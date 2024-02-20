LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,371,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,573 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.61% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $434,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.75. 951,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,977,240. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

