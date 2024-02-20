LPL Financial LLC Has $373.57 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Home Depot worth $373,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.18. 2,309,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,160. The company has a market cap of $359.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $368.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

