LPL Financial LLC Has $411.32 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,471,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $411,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 87,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $539,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,813. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.