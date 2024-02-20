LPL Financial LLC Has $526.35 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511,407 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.30% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $526,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,538,000 after buying an additional 1,633,810 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,322 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after buying an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 652,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,849. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.