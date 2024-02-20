LPL Financial LLC Has $584.67 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,913 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $584,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,611,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.20. The company had a trading volume of 247,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,413. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $237.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

