LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,145,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,754,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VTV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $154.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.88.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

