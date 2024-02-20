LPL Financial LLC Purchases 163,316 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,316 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.41% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $862,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $85.72. 198,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,461. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.59. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.