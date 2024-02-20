LPL Financial LLC Sells 987,725 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,809,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $501,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.93. 363,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

