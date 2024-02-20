M28 Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

M28 Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,578,049 shares during the quarter. Curis accounts for about 3.2% of M28 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. M28 Capital Management LP owned approximately 7.18% of Curis worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Curis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Curis by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRIS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. 8,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. Curis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 473.04% and a negative return on equity of 169.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Curis from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

